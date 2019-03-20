The fate of renovations, upgrades and expansions for a long list of state-owned buildings was cast into doubt Wednesday as Republican lawmakers voted down Gov. Tony Evers' capital budget projects one by one, preventing them from moving forward to the Legislature for consideration.
The State Building Commission took up the Democratic governor's $2.5 billion capital budget for the 2019-21 biennium Wednesday and the meeting devolved into the starkest illustration yet of how the state budget process will grind to a halt under divided government.
Rep. Rob Swearingen, R-Rhinelander, made a motion to submit the entire projects list to the Legislature's budget-writing committee without any recommendations from the commission. The committee, with four Republicans and four Democrats, including Evers, deadlocked 4-4, causing the motion to fail.
"Disappointed is an understatement," Evers said in response to Swearingen's request. "Delaying this will cost the state of Wisconsin more money."
Evers noted that in at least the last 30 years, the commission has provided a recommendation to the Joint Finance Committee.
Swearingen cited concern for the high level of borrowing associated with Evers' request, about $2 billion of which would come from state taxpayer-supported bonding.
After Swearingen's motion to send the entire list through without any recommendations, the commission started deciding whether to send each of the 80 individual projects on to the committee.
All of the projects passed unanimously in subcommittee meetings earlier this week.
About 90 minutes into the Wednesday meeting held in the governor's conference room in the East Wing of the state Capitol, the commission had voted on about 45 projects and each failed 4-4, meaning they did not make it into the commission's recommendation.
Sen. Janis Ringhand, D-Evansville, read aloud each project description. She often asked administration officials within the room to describe current conditions of a building or what delaying a project would mean in terms of increased construction cost further down the road.
A $1 million project to replace the flush toilet and shower building at Yellowstone Lake State Park in western Wisconsin would replace showers no longer in operation and address the nonfunctional septic system.
"Sounds horrible," Evers said.
The motion failed 4-4.
This story will be updated.