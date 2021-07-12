Proposed redesign for Willow Creek focused on recreation, stormwater management

Willow Creek — the currently overgrown, sediment-filled waterway on the UW-Madison campus tucked between the Natatorium construction site and the UW Marching Band Field — might be getting a makeover.
A proposal focused both on increasing recreational use of Willow Creek and improving stormwater management will be presented to the Joint Campus Area Committee Tuesday afternoon.
The proposal includes adding two permanent pedestrian bridges — one at Linden Drive and one along the Howard Temin Lakeshore Path.
The plan also proposes adding five clearings with seating for kayakers and canoers to stop at. The project would widen the north end of Willow Creek, allowing boaters to enter, though they will only be able to go as far as the second bridge at Linden Drive.
The storm water management element of the project has been in talks since 2005 when the University of Wisconsin campus master plan was developed. Willow Creek drains a 1,900 acre watershed that includes much of Madison's west side.
Emptying directly into Lake Mendota, the sediment collected by Willow Creek through runoff has worsened the sandbar in University Bay. While dredging the sandbar is not currently on the table, director of campus planning and landscape architecture Gary Brown said management plans are currently focused on stopping sediment "at the source."
"Our climate is changing and we continue to see more frequent rainfall and larger rainfall events," Brown said. "As we look at stormwater management and trying to maintain the health of the Yahara Lakes system, this is just one piece in all of that but this is a very important piece."
Stormwater management efforts include the creation of bioswales — concave marshy areas filled with native plants that retain and filter runoff. Bioswales slow the passage of runoff into Lake Mendota, allowing plants to take up some nutrients such as phosphorus, which helps plants grow but also spurs blue-green algae blooms. The remaining sediment will either settle in Willow Creek or be captured by the cities' existing "clean out structure," which retains and filters stormwater.
Slowing runoff allows the water entering Lake Mendota to cool, which can also help curb algae blooms as blue-green algae grows more in warm water and rainwater is usually warmer as it leaves the atmosphere, Brown explained.
Bioswales already pepper the UW campus, with some lining the Near West Recreation Fields and plans for more included in the construction of both the Natatorium and the Veterinary Sciences building.
"We have them all over campus it's just that you probably don't recognize them as a stormwater facilities and that's good. We like to make them look naturalized," Brown said. "They're doing two different things; one they're actually providing storm water management for us, but they're also something beautiful and something that provides habitat."
The presentation on Tuesday is intended to generate interest in the project and hopefully help identify potential funders. Brown said designs are currently still in development and there is no project timeline.
"It's really important to look at it from a much bigger perspective than where does the pipe end and put water into the creek or into the lake," Brown said.