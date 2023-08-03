UW-Oshkosh will lay off more than 200 staff, furlough others and consider ending some non-academic programs as it seeks to close a projected $18 million deficit by the end of fiscal 2024.

Chancellor Andrew Leavitt announced the measures in an email to staff Thursday morning, citing declining enrollment, the state's aging population and decisions by state legislators over the last decade to freeze enrollment and reduce state support.

UW-Oshkosh and the University of Wisconsin System has known the campus has been in trouble for some time. At the end of the 2022 fiscal year, UW-Oshkosh ended its year being $5.3 million short, Leavitt said.

"We need a new, bold action to fundamentally reduce expenses," Leavitt told reporters Thursday. "We have to operate differently than we have in the past. Our approach faces reality head-on: Reorganizing and reducing our payroll and expenses, while shielding classrooms (and) student experiences to the fullest extent possible."

Furloughs are expected to start in September, with the number of days each employee needing to take being based on their salaries. The number of days each employee will be required to take will be announced in the coming weeks, UW-Oshkosh spokesperson Peggy Breister said.

Any employee who voluntarily retires between September and January would be exempt from those furloughs, Leavitt's email states.

Layoffs, contract non-renewals and voluntary retirements are expected to impact about 14% of UW-Oshkosh's employees. Faculty positions are not up for elimination because it remains in line with anticipated student enrollment, Leavitt said.

And any "self-supporting" programs that drain on UW-Oshkosh's bottom line are up for elimination, Leavitt said. That includes programs such as the UW-Oshkosh child care center, which Oshkosh Community YMCA took responsibility for last month.

UW-Oshkosh's enrollment has been declining each year by between 2-3%, Leavitt added. Even as the System's overall student enrollment rebounded last fall to pre-pandemic numbers, UW-Oshkosh has seen a combined 17% enrollment decrease across all three of its campuses in the last five years.

UW-Oshkosh's main campus has fared the best in that time, percentage-wise, with a 10% drop in enrollment since 2018, or about 1,365 students. The Fond du Lac branch campus has lost about 73% of its enrollment since then, dropping to 320 students from 1,158 in 2018; Fox Cities' campus had 614 students last fall, down from 1,629.

The Fond du Lac and Fox Cities campuses, both about 20 miles away from the main campus to the north and south, were merged with UW-Oshkosh in 2018 as part of the System's restructuring of its two-year campuses.

The announcement follows a $32 million cut given to the University of Wisconsin System in the state's budget last month as Republicans sought to punish it for having diversity, equity and inclusion staff on its payrolls.

System President Jay Rothman has been raising the alarm about strained university finances for months as he tried to sell lawmakers on increasing state support by nearly $436 million. Numbers shared by the System in May showed 10 of the System's 13 universities would collectively be $60 million short of what's needed to maintain operations.

The System is partnering with Deloitte, a global business analytics firm with an office in Milwaukee, to examine all of the universities' finances, excluding UW-Madison.

Rothman cautioned Thursday UW-Oshkosh's plan won't necessarily be replicated for other struggling universities across the System.

"All of the chancellors are actively engaged in reducing those deficits consistent with the targets set forth in the System-wide strategic plan. And there will be different paths to resolving those deficits over time," Rothman said. "So I don't think you can assume that simply, UW-Oshkosh has taken its path, that it will necessarily follow in all of the other universities."

Rep. Lori Palmeri, D-Oshkosh, said in a statement Thursday that UW-Oshkosh's fiscal situation was caused by "systemic underfunding" of the System, both in the most recent budget and long-term.

"Unfortunately, if this pattern of underfunding in education continues, UW-Oshkosh will not be the only university forced to make sacrifices like those announced today," she said.

This story is developing and will be updated.