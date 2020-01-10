Private grant to Wisconsin college students did little to boost degree completion, study finds

Following the progress of the two groups over six years, researchers found 63.6% of Wisconsin Scholar Grant recipients graduated compared to about 62.2% of non-grant recipients.

Earlier, short-term research on the grant found some recipients graduated more quickly. This latest study also found they were more likely to study science, technology, engineering or math. An estimated 15% of non-grant recipients earned STEM degrees while about 19% of those getting the grant did.

This suggests the grant is helping some students, particularly those pursuing time-intensive fields of study, said Seton Hall University higher education professor Robert Kelchen, another author of the study.

He noted that the amount of money awarded through the program, up to $3,500 annually, may not be enough to make a dent in changing the trajectory of some students' academic careers because they still have unmet financial need.

Mary Gulbrandsen, executive director of the foundation awarding the grants, said the study looked at the first four years of the program, which is now in its 12th year. The foundation is trying some new strategies and seeing an uptick in graduation rates among students in more recent years.