Private grant to Wisconsin college students did little to boost degree completion, study finds

The first long-term study of a lottery-style financial aid program in Wisconsin found that the private grants helped some students graduate more quickly but did not significantly increase how many ended up earning a degree.
The Wisconsin Scholars Grant provides up to $3,500 annually to Wisconsin public high school graduates attending a state public university whose family incomes fall below a specific threshold. More than 10,000 students have received the grant, which supplements federal and state financial aid. A private foundation established the program in 2007 when UW-Madison alumni John and Tashia Morgridge gave a $175 million founding gift.
The study, which was posted online last month and will be published in the Journal of Policy Analysis and Management, examined two groups: the 2,220 students randomly awarded the grant in the program's first four years and the nearly 14,600 students who qualified for the grant in that same time period but did not receive it.
"There's no doubt that receiving the grant helps individual students pay their bills, but in these big, broad averages of students selected to receive the grant, we were wondering if it had an effect on graduation rates," said Drew M. Anderson, one of the study's co-authors and an associate economist at the RAND Corporation, a nonprofit research firm that does public policy analysis. "Did this investment in students lead in the long run to more bachelor’s degrees? It didn't."
Following the progress of the two groups over six years, researchers found 63.6% of Wisconsin Scholar Grant recipients graduated compared to about 62.2% of non-grant recipients.
Earlier, short-term research on the grant found some recipients graduated more quickly. This latest study also found they were more likely to study science, technology, engineering or math. An estimated 15% of non-grant recipients earned STEM degrees while about 19% of those getting the grant did.
This suggests the grant is helping some students, particularly those pursuing time-intensive fields of study, said Seton Hall University higher education professor Robert Kelchen, another author of the study.
He noted that the amount of money awarded through the program, up to $3,500 annually, may not be enough to make a dent in changing the trajectory of some students' academic careers because they still have unmet financial need.
Mary Gulbrandsen, executive director of the foundation awarding the grants, said the study looked at the first four years of the program, which is now in its 12th year. The foundation is trying some new strategies and seeing an uptick in graduation rates among students in more recent years.
"It's never exactly what you want it to be," she said. "But the response we get from kids is what keeps us going and getting us excited."