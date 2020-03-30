Plumbing, nursing, welding: How are hands-on MATC programs moving online amid COVID-19 pandemic?

The past two weeks have been a flurry of preparation for the college’s 1,500 instructors. About half of them took a course long before the pandemic began that trains them on how to design their classes for an online environment, according to Tina Rettler-Pagel, online learning director. The college is holding daily training sessions for instructors who still need help.

“Instruction, student services, technology services have literally (been) created and built from the ground up,” MATC Provost Turina Bakken said. “Systems that, in the world as we used to know, would have taken weeks, months, even years. And we are literally reinventing a college in a matter of days and building systems in a matter of hours. And to watch that unfold with calm and collegiality has been actually really inspiring.”

‘Unprecedented’ collaboration

Nearly three-fourths of the college’s thousands of courses offered this spring are expected to finish by the end of the semester, which officials extended from May 15 to May 29 to allow for the possibility, depending on the pandemic’s trajectory, of some accelerated in-person learning, Bakken said.

Instructors teaching some trades courses, however, will need more time beyond this semester to provide students with hands-on training that simply cannot be done remotely.