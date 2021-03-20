Pandemic, lack of spring break strains UW-Madison students’ mental health

“I feel a very big sense of loss,” sophomore Cameron Yonan said. “I feel a loss of connectivity. I feel incredibly isolated all the time and on my own even when there’s 120 people in my class. College is supposed to be the best four years of your life and I’m obviously not experiencing that.”

The challenges plaguing college students — depression, anxiety, stress — have always existed. But the pandemic and racial unrest over the past year intensified mental health concerns, particularly for students of color and those in the LGBTQ community, populations who were already at higher risk.

Yonan, who uses they/them pronouns, was diagnosed with anxiety, depression and obsessive compulsive disorder shortly before the coronavirus closed campus last spring. As the past year unfolded, their mental health deteriorated and they now attend therapy multiple times a week.

Days pass by in a blur of Zoom sessions, punctuated by the WiFi dropping in and out for Yonan and three others living in their apartment. Some professors have dropped a discussion section or two in recent weeks to give students some time away from their screens but others haven’t.

For someone who previously loved school, Yonan now feels a sense of dread every time they log into class.

Increasing demand