Oral history project honors 50 years of Native community's activism, education at UW-Madison

By the time Kasey Keeler learned about the American Indian Studies program at UW-Madison, she was a senior and felt it was too late to consider pursuing the certificate.

“I was here in the early 2000s and I only took two American Indian Studies classes because I simply didn’t know the program existed on campus,” she recalled. “So for me to elevate the status of American Indian Studies so students know about it early on is really important.”

Keeler is now an assistant professor in American Indian Studies and has worked with two students to create an oral history of the program as it turns 50 years old, a milestone she brought to her colleagues’ attention last year.

“They thought it was important that we find a way to not only celebrate the 50-year history, but to think about the founding,” Keeler said.

While the American Indian Studies program was established in 1972, its history can be dated to the fall of 1970 when about 20 Native students formed “The Coalition of Native Tribes for Red Power,” an intertribal group that called for the chancellor to support the formation of a program. It started after two years of debate and negotiation.

Today, the American Indian Studies program consists of eight faculty members, and over 25 affiliated faculty members across various disciplines. This year, the highest number of students ever are enrolled in the American Indian Studies certificate program, said Eric Wilcots, dean of the College of Letters and Sciences at UW-Madison.

Keeler and two students, Willow Lovecky and Yelih Rodriguez, created the oral history project. They researched the program’s history and interviewed former UW-Madison students who each played major roles in the development of American Indian Studies.

The oral history project was unveiled on Monday, on Indigenous Peoples’ Day, at the American Indian Studies program’s 50th-anniversary celebration event. The celebration opened with a live drum circle from the Wisconsin Dells Singers and featured remarks from university officials.

“What you see and hear today is just the beginning,” Keeler said before showing the live site, which includes pictures from the 1970s, archival documents and interview excerpts.

The celebration’s main event was a panel that featured three former directors of the Indian American Studies program: Ada Deer, Paul Nadasdy and Larry Nesper.

Deer, who is the first member of the Menominee Tribe to graduate with a bachelor’s degree from UW-Madison, said she only met one student who was also Native during her time as an undergraduate. Deer, who was also interviewed for the oral history project, served as the director of the program from 2000 to 2007.

“That was the extent of my contact with Indian students on campus. We don’t even know how many there were at that particular time,” said Deer. There were also no courses related to American Indian history or life offered at the time, Deer said.

All of the panelists spoke fondly of former students they’ve had in the program who have gone on to become successful lawyers, activists and academics.

They also looked toward the program’s future. Nesper said he would like to see more outreach between the university and local tribes, especially as it relates to research.

“I think that a compelling research and service orientation will attract students,” he said.

The process

Lovecky and Rodriguez heard from key figures in the establishment of the program, including former student activists from the 1970s.

“In the very beginning, we just wanted to see what documentation the university had on Indian American Studies,” Rodriguez said. “Then, we started off with interviewing Ada Deer. Her interview was very key.”

It became clear that Native students were behind much of the activism that led to the program’s emergence, Keeler said.

“It was really students that did all of the legwork to start American Indian Studies here,” Keeler said. Much of that activism corresponded to national movements from the time like the Civil Rights Movement and the Red Power Movement, which fought efforts to eliminate tribal status and culture, she said.

Looking ahead

Keeler wants this oral history project to spark a larger conversation about the program’s future. For years, students and faculty have pushed for an American Indian Studies department. Currently, it is a program that only offers students a certificate, not a major or a minor.

“When we talk about the hopes and dreams for the American Indian Studies program at UW-Madison, a lot of times it is for it to become a department,” Lovecky said.

“I think in many ways that’s really limiting for students,” Keeler said about not having a department. “So I think that’s something for reflection, both for us as a program, but also for university administration to consider. How can we be more of a home for our Native students?”

With the launch of the project, Rodriguez is optimistic that listeners will not only learn more about the founding of the American Indian Studies program but also develop a greater appreciation for Indigenous and oral histories.

“I hope that people take away that Indigenous history is still prevalent and very much alive, even if there is no physical documentation on it,” said Rodriguez. “We’re still here.”