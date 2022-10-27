Off-campus housing search reaches a frenzy for UW-Madison students

UW-Madison student Jewell Petrowitz worked 12-hour shifts daily last summer, split between a bookstore and waitressing, to afford her $620-a-month, off-campus housing this year.

Because she chose the smallest room — 9 feet by 9 feet, at Princeton Kendall Apartments — Petrowitz already pays the least among her roommates.

But rent for her style of apartment is going up $200 a month next year, and Petrowitz’s budget can’t stretch that far. So she and her roommates are hunting for a different space that’s better maintained and more affordable.

That’s getting continually harder to find.

“It’s definitely a crisis,” she said. “I know a lot of people that are willing to accept a living situation that isn’t good for them mentally or physically, just so they can afford it.”

The search for off-campus student housing for the 2023-24 school year has reached a frenzy this fall, with students even camping out overnight to get the housing they want.

Record enrollment, both for the freshman class and overall, at UW-Madison for the past two years has exacerbated Madison’s well-documented housing shortage.

Fueled by high demand and pandemic-era inflation, rent is soaring, jumping as much as 20% to 30% for next year’s accommodations.

In response, many property management companies have opened up the application period for the next year’s housing earlier than ever.

And all of that is crashing down on the heads of budget-conscious college students, who are vying for a limited stock of remotely affordable housing anywhere near the university. Students are signing leases more than a year before they’ll actually move in.

“This is taking a lot of undue time, stress, worry and all of the stuff that these 19- and 20-year-olds shouldn’t be worrying about,” parent Robyn Overman Badtke said.

Her daughter has been paying $750 a month for a room at The Embassy Apartments. But monthly rent is jumping $250 next year, and that might not be affordable.

“They shouldn’t be paying apartment rent that is more than their parents’ mortgage,” Overman Badtke said.

All of J. Michael Real Estate’s Langdon Street properties were taken within five hours on the first day of their application period. Mendota Lakeshore Apartments expects to be sold out by the end of October, when in a typical year it took until December to close the company’s books.

All over town

Rental prices have been increasing across the Madison metropolitan area. The average Madisonian is paying $164 more in rent in 2022 than in 2019, an increase of 14.7%. Madison has seen low apartment vacancy rates in recent years, with its highest vacancy rate being 4.84% in spring 2021, below the national average of 5.6%.

In the university region, some off-campus apartment prices are increasing by double-digit percentages, year to year. The Hub, for example, is raising rent by 20%.

UW-Madison’s student population has grown nearly 10% over the past two years. That’s wreaking havoc with University Housing, too, as dorm rooms and community lounges are being retrofitted to accommodate more students.

UW-Madison can house 9,200 students, leaving four out of five underclassmen to find housing off-campus, ideally within a few miles of campus.

Sophomore Andrew Sharp pays about $900 per person in the two-bedroom apartment he shares with a roommate in Regent Apartments, just east of Camp Randall Stadium. Now that he’s not on a dining plan, he’d like a better kitchen, and the lack of space is partly driving his desire to search elsewhere.

Sharp’s search has been frustrating. He’s had three tours canceled so far, as others have scooped the places up before him. Leases are gone within days or even minutes.

“There are a lot of places I’m hoping for but not realistically going to get,” he said.

Sold out, fast

Adding to the frenzy were the calls and email inquiries for leases this summer, still 13 months away from the move-in date.

Tallard Apartments started getting calls in July for availability in August 2023, weeks before this year’s tenants even moved in, co-owner Pete Lemberger said. Tallard has since rented all of its properties, which are mainly in the Camp Randall and Vilas neighborhoods.

Lemberger said Tallard is renting out its properties earlier as a response to the demand.

“It seems like it gets earlier and earlier every year where we get these requests,” he said. “Ten, 12 years ago, we used to do this in February ... It’s hard on us. It’s hard on a lot of the residents.”

Some property managers are still stuck in the frenzy. When a Wisconsin State Journal reporter attempted to contact Mullins Apartments, office staff said they were too inundated with requests to talk.

Margaret Watson, CEO of Steve Brown Apartments, said the company’s high-rise apartments were fully leased for fall 2023 nearly a month earlier than normal. Steve Brown staggers its leases throughout the year, and Watson said she anticipates the company will have availability through spring break and will be adjusting capacities for next fall to make room for more students.

“This early rush isn’t new. It has been happening for at least 20 years,” she said. “We liken the early rush to iPhone sales: There’s always a crowd that wants to be first, and they will wait in line to get the latest and greatest, but that’s just one kind of consumer and not the whole story.”

Some property management companies stagger their rentals, but most leases are signed in fall.

That timing is difficult for nontraditional or graduate students, who often don’t find out they’ve been accepted into a program for the upcoming school year until spring or summer.

It led Abigail Cordiner, a first-year doctorate student studying chemical engineering, to pay $400 more for a 300-square-foot studio apartment at University Bay because she missed the discounted October leasing window. She was accepted into her program in July and now pays $1,100 a month.

The benefit is the apartment complex is on a bus line and is only 15 minutes from where she works, Cordiner said. But she’s not waiting to get housing lined up for next fall and find a roommate.

“(Rent) is half of my stipend per month,” she said. “So, it’s not ideal, but we can live on it.”

Tough decisions

Sharp is limiting his search to what his parents can afford.

He said it would be “amazing” to live in a place like The Hub or PH Apartments, where rent for a one-bedroom can be $2,000 a month or more. But he can’t justify asking his parents to help pay rent that he wouldn’t be comfortable paying for himself.

“My fund is on my mind,” he said. “Over $1,000 doesn’t make too much sense to me for a house.”

As a single parent living on a teacher’s salary, Overman Badtke said she can’t afford to help her daughter pay for her college apartment.

Her daughter waitresses over the summer to pay rent. But in preparation for a career as a physician’s assistant, she’ll soon need to prioritize her job at a hospital, which pays less than waitressing.

The renewal notice for The Embassy was due Oct. 15, and her daughter ultimately opted to re-sign. But they’re not sure how they’ll swing the increase.

“I’m just worried about having to take out too many loans,” Overman Badtke said. “You’re kind of held hostage that if you don’t sign right away and agree to this price increase, you sign or you’re out of luck.”