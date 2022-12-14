 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nominations for annual Go Big Read book selection open through Jan. 6

UW-Madison is seeking nominations for the next selection for the Badgers' campus community book club.

Go Big Read, an initiative of the Chancellor's Office, selects a book annually that explores issues of contemporary society. UW-Madison features the book selection during Go Big Read events for the 2023-24 academic year and hands copies of the title out to first-year students at convocation.

UW-Madison will accept nominations on the Go Big Read website through Jan. 6. Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin will make the final selection, her first at UW-Madison.

Suggestions are open to both fiction and nonfiction books. Those that explore topics of free speech, political polarization and creating community in a culture that values both speech and inclusion will be highly considered, the Chancellor's Office said.

While not a requirement, books that have a Wisconsin connection are encouraged. Some previous Go Big Read selections, "Evicted" by Matthew Desmond and "The Death and Life of the Great Lakes" by Dan Egan, featured Wisconsin ties as the books explored the housing crisis for poor families in Milwaukee and the catastrophe facing the Great Lakes through the reporting of a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reporter.

This year's Go Big Read book, Clint Smith's "How the Word Is Passed," examines the legacy of slavery and how its impacts hide in the everyday. The UW-Madison Public History Project, which is a sponsor, hopes the book will encourage students to consider racial discrimination present at UW-Madison, in tandem with the Sifting and Reckoning exhibit at the Chazen Art Museum.

For more information, visit the Go Big Read website at gobigread.wisc.edu

