No UW Marching Band performances at football games this fall

Coronavirus has cut away another coveted college tradition.

The UW Marching Band announced Thursday that the Big Ten Conference decided bands will not participate in this year's football season. The conference may revisit the decision later

The Wisconsin Band was founded in 1885, at least nine years before football came to campus, according to a Badger Band statement.

The band is baked into Badgers football games, with members performing a half-time show and playing a Fifth Quarter show as well.

This year, the games will be played with very limited fans in the stadium. The first home game is scheduled for Oct. 24 against Illinois.

The Marching Band was cleared on Wednesday to return to in-person instruction. Information on performances during the winter sports season or spring semester was not available Thursday.

"Performing for the Badger Faithful in the greatest venue in all of college football is an honor and privilege that we do not take lightly," the statement said. "We look forward to a time where we can suit up and perform in support of our team and great institution."

