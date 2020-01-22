'No one shows a child the sky': Mae Jemison embraces MLK legacy of radical action in memorial address

Addressing an overflowing Varsity Hall in UW-Madison's Union South, Mae Jemison began her Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Lecture with a question to the audience: “When was the last time you looked up?”

In 1992, Jemison became the first woman of color in space as a NASA astronaut, but she said it all started as a child looking up — seeing the sky, wondering what children on the other side of the world saw and knowing that, one day, she would be up there.

“Looking up” is the embodiment of King’s legacy, Jemison said.

“That connects us with Dr. King because his work really was about looking up,” Jemison said. “That inspiration, that hope that we find. I believe that connected us because it’s a hopefulness, a peace that was imbued just by looking up.”

Jemison has been inducted into both the National Women’s Hall of Fame and the International Space Hall of Fame. She also leads 100 Year Starship, a government effort to make human interstellar space travel to another star possible within the next century.

Introducing Jemison, Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes said her accomplishments demonstrate his goals for Wisconsin to encourage education and the study of science.