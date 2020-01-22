'No one shows a child the sky': Mae Jemison embraces MLK legacy of radical action in memorial address

Addressing an overflowing Varsity Hall in UW-Madison's Union South, Mae Jemison began her Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Lecture with a question to the audience: “When was the last time you looked up?”
In 1992, Jemison became the first woman of color in space as a NASA astronaut, but she said it all started as a child looking up — seeing the sky, wondering what children on the other side of the world saw and knowing that, one day, she would be up there.
“Looking up” is the embodiment of King’s legacy, Jemison said.
“That connects us with Dr. King because his work really was about looking up,” Jemison said. “That inspiration, that hope that we find. I believe that connected us because it’s a hopefulness, a peace that was imbued just by looking up.”
Jemison has been inducted into both the National Women’s Hall of Fame and the International Space Hall of Fame. She also leads 100 Year Starship, a government effort to make human interstellar space travel to another star possible within the next century.
Introducing Jemison, Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes said her accomplishments demonstrate his goals for Wisconsin to encourage education and the study of science.
“Dr. King once said that education had a twofold function to perform for the life of man in society: One is utility and the other is culture,” he said. “Jemison is at the forefront of integrating the physical and social sciences with art and culture to solve problems and to foster innovation.”
Jemison, who grew up in the 1960s, traced the audience through space exploration and the civil rights movement. When viewed together, she said, the decade’s two greatest historical moments embody the same lessons we can learn from King.
When she was a child, NASA was largely rooted in cities at the heart of the Confederacy. The few African Americans like herself who entered space programs did so bracing for the same problems they saw in larger society — and it wasn’t until policies like the Equal Opportunity Employment Act forced desegregation that they started to see slow, systemic change.
Decades later, Jemison now looks forward to much grander challenges than orbiting the Earth or landing on the moon. But, even as she works toward interstellar space travel, she continues to face the same fundamental challenges: how to deal with an uncertain future, make science more diverse and build inclusive, sustainable policies.
“The challenge of human interstellar travel mirrors the challenges that we face in the world today,” Jemison said.
Jemison warned people against simply celebrating or “showing off” King’s legacy. To truly honor him, she said, is not about quoting speeches or recounting past “first”s in the African American community, but instead cultivating one’s own talents to create change.
For someone whose career has been such a big “first,” it’s not surprising Jemison is asked so often about being a black woman astronaut or physicist. But, Jemison said to reporters Tuesday, she hopes women can speak less about the hurdles and more about their work.
“It’s the work that you do that makes a difference, that makes you excited about going out everyday,” she said. Quoting an African proverb, she continued: “'No one shows a child the sky.' Kids come out looking up trying to figure out what’s going on in the world. We have that right, too.”
And Jemison, still, could not resist quoting at least a bit of King’s speeches.
Drawing from “I Have A Dream,” she read to the audience: “I have a dream that one day on the red hills of Georgia, the sons of former slaves and the sons of former slave owners will be able to sit down together at the table of brotherhood.”
“But I have a question,” Jemison said. “When you’re sitting at the table, what are you doing with your position … What do we do with our place at the table?”