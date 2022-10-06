No more 10 p.m. practices: Edgewood College plans new athletics complex

Starting baseball practice at 10 p.m. took some getting used to, but Edgewood College senior Cooper Holewinski has adjusted.

He's not the only one that's had to: It's a similar situation for all of the college's outdoor sports.

Without a sufficient practice facility on campus, student athletes drive significant distances to practice and play on others' fields.

Holewinski's baseball team, for example, plays 15 minutes away at Stampfl Field in Verona, but during the colder months, practices 30 minutes away in the other direction, at GRB Academy in Windsor.

Practices often start early in the morning or late at night, when others aren't using the borrowed practice fields.

But Edgewood College hopes a new athletics complex will solve a lot of those problems.

In early September, Edgewood purchased a former dairy farm in Fitchburg, a 40-acre parcel that's five miles from campus, for $774,000. There, the college hopes to build a new athletic facility, filling 70% of the land with athletic fields and a wellness center. The rest would revert back to how the parcel was in the 1930s, when it was a wetland before it became a pasture for dairy livestock.

It's an opportunity for the college, which is heavily land-locked in the Dudgeon-Monroe neighborhood, to bring together most of its sports teams, which now compete around Dane County up to half an hour away from campus, Athletic Director Al Brisack said.

"We won't be growing crops anymore, but we'll be growing young adults," he said. The complex should be a place "where we can just take all of our sports that are currently are outside, move them all into one place, create a space where all their trainings are there, their supports are there, their competitions are there."

The planned complex would provide both practice and competition sites for most of its outdoor teams, with the possibility of the college's indoor teams having a space inside the proposed building.

For Holewinski, the benefits of a new complex aren't limited to having a regular schedule or a singular place to go.

"If we're practicing in the fall and there's a soccer game going on right next door, we can celebrate with our soccer team," Holewinski said. "Having a field is great and all, but having the ability to be a closer athletic community, even though we already have a great one, that's what I would look forward to with this new complex coming up."

Draft design documents include an indoor athletics facility that might house practice fields and a sports rehabilitation department; outdoors, a soccer stadium could double as a lacrosse field and a track nestled between baseball and softball fields and a set of tennis courts.

Edgewood College intends to finalize its designs and cost projections by early 2023 and launch a public fundraising campaign next summer, Brisack said.

No fundraising numbers or construction timelines have been set, Brisack said, noting that the college could work on a project of this scope for a decade, with multiple phases.

"I think there is an appetite here on our campus, and with our folks, to cut that (timeframe) in half," he said.

No elbow room

With the planned complex five miles away, students would still have to carpool to practices and games. But they'd have their own dedicated facility.

Right now, the college's outdoor teams rely on a network of rental agreements and municipal partnerships in order to practice and play.

But Edgewood College simply has no room to build outdoor athletics facilities on campus, Brisack said.

Academic buildings and dorms fill almost all of the campus's 55 acres. Edgewood High School and its football field border Edgewood College to the north, and the southern border edges up against Lake Wingra.

"As we've grown our athletic department, that's created more of an impact on ... our student athletes," he said. "We're only going to get bigger, we're only going to add things, and we need space. We need more room and it's not going to happen here."

The only sports that practice on Edgewood College's campus are its four indoor teams, men's and women's basketball and volleyball. Even that facility, the Edgedome, has its share of scheduling issues, with students practicing until 1 a.m.

The Edgedome consists of a single gymnasium with bleachers on one side of the wall and an upstairs balcony that doubles as a lunchroom for Edgewood Campus School students.

Haylee Kasuboski, a junior softball player, said her team's practices typically start at 5 a.m. or 9 p.m. at UW-Madison, depending on when athletes there aren't using it.

"We have to go by their terms," she said. "Honestly, at first, I absolutely hated it, but once you ... be optimistic about it, having softball in the morning, and then being able to focus on school at night is very important."

Tangential benefits

Moving sports to the new complex could open up opportunities at the Monroe Street campus, Brisack said, such as turning parking lots into green space or designating the Edgedome into general recreation space.

"It's going to create some dreaming about 'What do we look like for the next generation of college students coming here?', as well as just giving us that elbow room, that breathing space to be able say, 'It's OK to dream right now, because we're not confined,'" Brisack said.

The land will also allow Edgewood College's environmental science students to watch a wetland come back to life.

The college plans to contract with a company for the wetland restoration near the Badger State Trail, Environmental Studies Chair Jake Griffin said. But the hope is that students will see a real-world example of urban development existing alongside nature.

It'll be educational for the public, too, Griffin said — there are plans to place signage along walking and bike paths about the history of the land.

"It's a real-world laboratory there, and the fact that it's starting from scratch is really kind of exciting," Griffin said. "A lot of times these projects are trying to retrofit into a different building, or you kind of have limitations based on what's already existing when you start. In here, it's an open field, so it really has the potential to be anything."