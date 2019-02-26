UW-Madison's new director of University Health Services brings a national reputation to campus.
M. Jacob "Jake" Baggott was announced as the director on Tuesday.
He was one of three finalists for the job, and has been in college administration positions for the past 30 years, currently serving as assistant vice president for student health and well-being at Alabama-Birmingham.
"Jake brings excellent knowledge and experience in college health care from his on-campus work at two other universities and his national leadership in the American College Health Association," said Lori Reesor, UW-Madison's vice chancellor for student affairs.
"His commitment to students, campus public health and diversity and inclusion will serve UW-Madison well," Reesor said.
Baggott is a fellow with ACHA and has swerved as president of both ACHA and the Mid-America College Health Association. In 2018, he was recipient of the ACHA Edward Hitchcock Award for outstanding contributions in college health.
"The UHS position is a tremendous leadership opportunity in arguably one of the best programs in the country," Baggott said in the UW news release.
"As demand for student health services escalates at colleges and universities across the country, there is much work to be done."
Baggott, who grew up in Rudolph, Wisconsin and moved to Illinois in high school, spent two years in the U.S. Army and 19 years in the Signal Corps of the Army National Guard, retiring as a first sergeant.
He spent a good part of his career at Southern Illinois University, rising to the chief of staff for the chancellor, before heading to Alabama-Birmingham in 2013.
Baggott will begin his new job on May 1, reporting to Reesor.
He succeeds Sarah Van Orman who left in 2017 to become associate vice provost for student affairs and chief student health officer at Southern Cal.
Since Van Orman left, Arnold Jennerman has been interim executive director and Bill Kinsey interim chief health officer at University Health Services.