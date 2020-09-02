New UW dining hall restrictions raise food accessibility concerns for off-campus students

Food assistance resources

ON CAMPUS

The Open Seat: Students can fill out a form to request pickup for a prepackaged food box at Union South near the hotel entrance off Dayton Street. Submit your order by Thursday for a pickup the following Tuesday.

The Keep Food Pantry: The Keep is in the basement of Luther Memorial Church, 1021 University Ave. Hours: Thursday 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Bring your student ID.

F.H. King’s Harvest Handouts: F.H. King Students for Sustainable Agriculture runs a 1-acre plot of land where they grow and harvest organic produce. They give away this produce each week throughout the growing season. Their Harvest Handouts are on Tuesdays at noon outside Union South.

ON BUS ROUTE

Catholic Multicultural Center: 1862 Beld St. Daily free meals are distributed to-go from the CMC parking lot weekdays 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. and weekends 11 a.m. to noon. Food pantry hours are Tuesday, 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., and Thursday, 10:30 a.m. to noon. Sign-up is in the parking lot. Food pantry delivery and employment search assistance are also available on their website.

Fritz Food Pantry, Goodman Community Center: 149 Waubesa St. No longer serving meals, but the food pantry is distributing packaged bags in the parking lot on Tuesday 9:30 a.m. to noon, Wednesday, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., and Thursday, 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry: 2033 Fish Hatchery Road. Curbside pickup for packaged boxes of food is available on Monday, Tuesday and Friday, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and Thursday, 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Luke House: 310 S Ingersoll St. Bagged meals are being served Sunday, 5:45 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., and Monday through Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 5:45 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The YMCA/Second Harvest: 711 Cottage Grove Road. East Madison YMCA is partnering with Second Harvest for a drive-thru mobile pantry Thursday, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Check their website for further updates.

River Food Pantry: 2201 Darwin Road. Curbside pickup of prepared groceries is available Tuesday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Grace Food Pantry, Grace Episcopal Church: 116 W. Washington Ave. Food will be given outside the building. Distribution is scheduled for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon. Bring a form of ID for all members in the family.

Lussier Community Education Center: 55 S. Gammon Road. LCE asks individuals to stay in their vehicles or outside and they will deliver bags of food to you. There are no limits on pantry visits during this time. Available Wednesday, 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday, noon to 1 p.m.

FoodShare/ SNAP: FoodShare is a government program that gives cash benefits on a card that can be used for groceries. Students with questions can contact basic.needs@finaid.wisc.edu.

Check out the Dane County Food Pantry Network at go.madison.com/foodassistance for additional resources.