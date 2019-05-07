A Minnesota native is "thrilled to be a Badger" after being named the new dean of students at UW-Madison.
Christina Olstad, currently the interim assistant vice president for student affairs, housing and residence life at Towson University in Maryland, will begin her new job as dean of students at UW-Madison on July 1, according to a release from the university.
Olstad replaces Lori Berquam, who left the post at the end of the 2017-18 school year.
"I'm passionate about the Wisconsin Experience and ensuring that all students have the tools and resources they need to succeed," Olstad said. "After growing up and attending college in Minnesota, I'm thrilled to get to become a Badger."
Olstad has almost two decades of higher education administration experience, first at Augsburg University in Minneapolis where she received her bachelor's and master's degrees, then at the University of Vermont, where she received a Doctor of Education degree, before going to Towson in 2013.
At UW-Madison, Olstad will oversee the Dean of Students office, the Office of Student Conduct and Community Standards, the Center for the First Year Experience and Associated Students of Madison staff and programs.
Olstad said her wife Kirsten and son Robert will also be moving to Madison.
"I'm excited to have Christina join UW-Madison as Dean of Students," said Lori Reesor, vice chancellor for student affairs. "I know she will be a strong collaborator on campus and advocate for all students."