New pay schedule at UW campuses prompts questions and concern for lowest-paid employees

Nearly 33,000 University of Wisconsin System employees, including about 20,000 at UW-Madison, are moving to a new pay schedule next month that some staff say has caused confusion and raises concerns for campuses’ lowest-wage workers.

To standardize and simplify the payroll process, the System is eliminating its monthly payroll cycle and will instead pay all employees every two weeks. The change will bring future “efficiencies,” System spokesperson Mark Pitsch said, though he did not offer an estimated dollar amount of potential savings.

Contrary to what some employees have said on social media, the change will not lead to a two-week loss of pay. Staff who used to be paid at the end of every month will receive a paycheck in late July that covers the first half of that month. Pay for the final half of July won’t arrive until mid-August — about two weeks later than under the monthly pay plan.

For workers who live paycheck to paycheck, the delayed payment could create problems, especially at the end of an exhausting school year when the focus is on anything but administrative changes, said Tim Dalby, a UW-Madison employee who serves as chairperson of the Academic Staff Executive Committee.