A project to build a 600-stall parking garage on the west end of UW-Madison's campus will be introduced to city council Tuesday.
Parking is a perennial problem for the university, which has about 13,000 spaces to accommodate 65,000 students, staff and faculty members.
The garage will replace one of the campus' largest existing surface lots and provide a net 120 spaces to campus, according to planning documents provided to the city. It will offset parking spaces lost from construction of the new Meat Science and Muscle Biology building and the School of Veterinary Medicine addition.
Construction to the "Linden Drive Parking Garage" is expected to start in June and open in July 2020, according to the university's timeline. The garage will be flanked by Linden Drive and Observatory Drive.
Nearby buildings will include the School of Veterinary Medicine, the Meat Science and Muscle Biology building, which is slated to open in March, and the future natatorium, a project still in the design phase.
About three-quarters of the $23.6 million project will be funded through state borrowing, according to the university's project budget.
The university's "long-term transportation master plan" recommends adding an estimated 2,000 spaces over the next 20 years.