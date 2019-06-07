The University of Wisconsin System's governing board unanimously elected a new president and vice president Friday.
The UW System Board of Regents elected Drew Petersen to be its next president, a position that means he will determine committee memberships, sign contracts and represent the Regents in front of Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and the state Legislature during his one-year term as board president.
Petersen, a Middleton resident, was appointed by former Republican Gov. Scott Walker in 2015 and has served as the board's vice president since 2017.
Petersen is senior vice president of corporate affairs for TDS Telecom, a telecommunications company headquartered in Madison. He received a bachelor's degree from Ripon College and a Master of Business Administration from UW-Madison.
The Regents also elected Michael Grebe to serve as the board's vice president.
The 18-member board elected the officers at a meeting held Friday on UW-Milwaukee's campus.
Outgoing president John Robert Behling's term ended May 1.