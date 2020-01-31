New J.J. Watt bobblehead features football player during his UW-Madison days

NFL star J.J. Watt is getting another bobblehead, and this one features him from his UW-Madison days.

The Milwaukee-based National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum launched the limited-edition bobblehead Friday ahead of Watt’s first time hosting “Saturday Night Live.”

Watt, who transferred to UW-Madison as a walk-on for the Badgers football team in 2008, appears in his former uniform, gripping a football and riding a badger.

The bobblehead is the latest in a series depicting famous athletes riding their mascots. Museum CEO Phil Sklar said he’s been shocked how much fans enjoy the Riding Bobblehead series, which also includes Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, Golden State Warriors Stephen Curry and St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina.

“Wisconsin fans love J.J., given what he’s done on and off the field,” Sklar said. “He’s just one of those guys that everybody roots for. That’s one of those things that makes his bobblehead so popular.”

Watt was signed by the Houston Texans as the No. 11 overall draft pick of 2011. He’s also known for his philanthropic efforts, such as raising $37 million for Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.