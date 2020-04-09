New Edgewood College president will take over amid budget problems, coronavirus crisis

"They’ve done a lot of hard work already," he said. "They’re in a much better position going forward."

As for enrollment, an area in which the college has seen about a 20% decline over the past five years, Manion said it's hard to predict given how COVID-19 has upended the admissions process.

"All institutions are off-script right now because everything is so different than it’s ever been," he said. "The best information we have is that (enrollment is) looking solid for the fall."

The college has about 1,200 full-time undergraduates enrolled this academic year.

One advantage of leading a small institution, Manion said, is the ability to keep in contact with all prospective students.

Manion has more than two decades of academic and administrative experience. He has served as president of Marian University since 2016 where he spearheaded a $12 million capital campaign, saw "significant" growth in first-year student enrollment and expanded academic and athletics facilities, according to Edgewood College.

He currently serve as president of the Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference, of which Edgewood College is a member.