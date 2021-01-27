New DNC executive director Sam Cornale is a La Follette High School and UW-Madison grad

A born-and-raised Madisonian will help guide the world's oldest, still-running political party through the 2022 midterm elections.

Sam Cornale, a graduate of Kennedy Elementary School, La Follete High School and UW-Madison, has been named the next executive director of the Democratic National Committee.

"Is it a dream job?" Cornale, 33, said in an interview. "You know, it’s going to be hard. We’ve got a lot of work ahead of us despite four years of some pretty unprecedented success that I was really proud to be a small part of. … The stakes couldn't be higher and people couldn’t be hurting more and that is a very sobering reminder. If this is someone's dream job, they may not be appreciating all of the challenges ahead."

Cornale (pronounced "corn-al") worked behind the scenes in national politics even before graduating from UW-Madison in 2010. He got his start by taking what was an initially unpaid gig managing a field office for Barack Obama's presidential campaign, which led to some jobs in the Obama administration.

The lifelong Democrat eventually moved on to management positions at the DNC during the 2018 and 2020 elections.