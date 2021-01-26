New DNC executive director is a La Follette High School and UW-Madison grad

The failed effort, Cornale said at the time, shows how students should not revolve around self-centered curiosity about what the world can give them, but instead look at what they can give the world.

Cornale went on to attend UW-Madison where he was quoted in a May 2008 State Journal story defending students amid a heavy police presence at the annual Mifflin Street block party. More than 380 people were arrested, mostly for alcohol-related offenses, that year.

Cornale, a junior at the time, witnessed a young woman led away in handcuffs and a young man recording the scene with a video camera, who left the street when told he would be arrested if he didn’t leave because the street was being cleared for street sweeping machines. The man was then arrested on the sidewalk.

"I understand it's about stopping crazy things, but a guy with a video camera just got arrested on public property. That was out of line," Cornale told the State Journal at the time. "This is usually peaceful. The only things that go wrong are when the police are overly aggressive."

Cornale graduated in 2010 with a bachelor’s degree in political science, according to university records.