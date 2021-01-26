New DNC executive director is a La Follette High School and UW-Madison grad

Sam Cornale, a graduate of La Follete High School and UW-Madison, has been named the next executive director of the Democratic National Committee and will help guide the Democratic Party through the 2022 midterm elections.
Cornale was “a critical part of our success these past four years," the DNC tweeted last week. "We’re proud that he will be working with (DNC Chair Jaime Harrison) to build on the progress made and continue winning seats up and down the ballot."
Cornale previously helped manage the DNC during the 2018 and 2020 elections. He also oversaw Tom Perez's 2017 campaign to chair the DNC and worked for Perez when Perez served as Labor Secretary under President Barack Obama.
The DNC did not respond to the Wisconsin State Journal’s request for an interview with Cornale. Cornale told Politico he looks forward to building a team reflective of the diversity within the party and lead Democrats to future success.
Cornale graduated from La Follete High School in 2005. In a speech he delivered as senior class president, he told the story of their unsuccessful battle to keep 25 parking spots for students. The spaces instead went to teachers who needed them.
The failed effort, Cornale said at the time, shows how students should not revolve around self-centered curiosity about what the world can give them, but instead look at what they can give the world.
Cornale went on to attend UW-Madison where he was quoted in a May 2008 State Journal story defending students amid a heavy police presence at the annual Mifflin Street block party. More than 380 people were arrested, mostly for alcohol-related offenses, that year.
Cornale, a junior at the time, witnessed a young woman led away in handcuffs and a young man recording the scene with a video camera, who left the street when told he would be arrested if he didn’t leave because the street was being cleared for street sweeping machines. The man was then arrested on the sidewalk.
"I understand it's about stopping crazy things, but a guy with a video camera just got arrested on public property. That was out of line," Cornale told the State Journal at the time. "This is usually peaceful. The only things that go wrong are when the police are overly aggressive."
Cornale graduated in 2010 with a bachelor’s degree in political science, according to university records.
Since 2017, Cornale has taught a course each spring semester for the university's Wisconsin in Washington, D.C., internship program, where students take classes and intern in the nation's capital. This spring, even though the program is online because of COVID-19, Cornale is teaching a class called "Presidential campaigns and governance."
Another Wisconsin native, Jason Rae, was re-elected DNC secretary.