National unrest sparks new efforts by UW-Madison to improve campus climate

In addition to Blank’s latest announcement, the university recently started a series of public forums to discuss race on campus.

‘Takes a toll’

At one of those events, recent graduate Payton Wade talked about the challenge of confronting racism on campus. She was the first to speak out when a student-produced video to promote Homecoming last fall excluded her historically Black sorority’s footage despite featuring members of other student groups, nearly all of whom were all white.

“Being a student is already a challenging task, and having to deal with the stress of people talking about you for speaking out against something that you believe in is very difficult,” Wade said at the event. “I dealt with backlash on the internet, people saying I didn’t deserve to go to UW-Madison or that I should just go to a different school, and it takes a toll on you mentally.”

Cheryl Gittens, UW-Madison’s interim chief diversity officer, said she recognizes students’ discomfort and fear about returning to campus during a national reckoning over race and a looming presidential election.