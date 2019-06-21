So long, Nails' Tales.
UW-Madison will remove the controversial sculpture sometime this summer, officials said Friday.
The sculpture will be placed in storage before the Badgers football season starts Sept. 7, university spokesman John Lucas said.
The 50-foot towering obelisk of footballs has been near the corner of Regent Street and Breese Terrace since November 2005.
The sculpture's removal will make way for a restoration plan outside of the UW-Madison Field House and improve the plaza along its southwest side. Construction is slated to begin in February and finish before the 2020 football season starts.
The sculpture's fate was cast into doubt earlier this year when a concept sketch of the restoration and plaza project submitted to the city’s Joint Campus Committee excluded it.
“We don’t know what’s going to happen with the sculpture,” Gary Brown, director of campus planning and landscape architecture, said in March. “It could stay. It could go. It could be relocated."
University officials say the last option, relocation, is now on the table.
"UW-Madison is committed to working with the artist, Donald Lipski, and campus stakeholders to find a new site for the artwork in the next year," Lucas said.
Lipski is a UW-Madison graduate and acclaimed artist with works installed across the country. He did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.
Nails' Tales was intended to project power and strength, Lipski said at the time of its unveiling nearly fourteen years ago. But critics said it brought to mind an ear of corn or male anatomy.
Ald. Shiva Bidar-Sielaff, 5th District, who represents the site, said earlier this year that the sculpture seems out of place and she didn't know anybody who would miss it.
A date for removal has not yet been set, Lucas said. The sculpture will be stored in a secure location until a new site is selected.
This story may be updated.