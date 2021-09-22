NAACP calls for return of UW-Madison alum’s name to campus

Three years after a UW-Madison group stripped the name of a prominent alumnus from a theater in the Wisconsin Union, the NAACP and others are calling for a course correction.
The national headquarters for the civil rights organization, along with two dozen scholars, actors and activists, sent a letter last week urging for the return of award-winning actor Fredric March's name to a "place of honor" on campus.
The letter-signers say March's legacy has been marred because of the name removal, which they described as "guided solely by social-media rumor and grievously fact-free, mistaken conclusions."
In a similar vein, a former Wisconsin Union director and the family of Porter Butts, another UW-Madison alumnus whose name was removed from a different campus space that same year, expressed support for re-examining the 2018 decision.
UW-Madison has no plans to revisit the matter, a spokesperson said this week, reiterating what officials have said several times since journalist George Gonis published a story on March's commitment to civil rights calling the removal of his name into question.
The situation is somewhat unusual. Students across the country in recent years have demanded their colleges and universities remove the names of people associated with slavery or racism from campus buildings. Some of those schools agreed, and that's usually where the story ends.
But a new chapter is unfolding in Wisconsin backed by a mountain of research and support from some people of color.
Chancellor Rebecca Blank in 2017 commissioned a study looking at the history of the Ku Klux Klan on campus in the early 20th century and what to do about the Union spaces named after March and Butts, both of whom were inducted into an interfraternity society that bore the KKK name.
The report said the student group they were members of had no connection to the white supremacist group nor did it find any evidence that the student group engaged in acts of terrorism, violent intimidation or other activities commonly associated with the Klan.
Despite the report making no recommendation on whether to rename the Fredric March Play Circle and Porter Butts Art Gallery, the student-led Union Council voted 8-2, with one abstention, to scrub the names of March and Butts from the spaces.
UW-Oshkosh followed in the flagship's footsteps, with Chancellor Andrew Leavitt announcing the removal of March's name from the theater arts center last summer.
Complex history
The letter recently sent to Blank, Leavitt and others criticized the campuses' lack of additional research conducted on March's legacy, which historians told the Wisconsin State Journal last month overwhelmingly shows a lifelong legacy of standing up for civil rights.
Some examples in March's history that the letter cites as indicative of his values: when he supported a singer who was banned from performing at a particular venue because she was Black, when he participated in a secret strategy session with Martin Luther King Jr., when he delivered a keynote address on the 10th anniversary of the Brown v. Board of Education ruling and when he spent the bulk of his career seeking roles in "socially conscious" films.
"We remain confused as to why, on both Wisconsin campuses, the avalanche of readily accessible primary- and secondary-source materials detailing Mr. March’s loud, concerted and enduring lifetime commitment to fighting racism and anti-Semitism was never pursued, discovered, consulted, heard or made public — and why neither UW-Madison nor UW-Oshkosh has moved to correct this clear and unconscionable rejection of conspicuously demonstrable historic truth and academic rigor," the letter signers wrote.
Union Council president Liam Granlund said on Wednesday that he is working with Blank on a response to the letter and unavailable to discuss it until the the response is posted, which he said may happen in the next couple of days.
"Chancellor Blank continues to believe that it is important to examine and understand the complex histories of our past as we create an environment where everyone feels a sense of belonging," UW-Madison spokesperson John Lucas said, pointing to the creation of the Public History Project, a multiyear study of prejudice and discrimination on campus, as an effort underway.
UW-Oshkosh spokesperson Peggy Breister declined to comment, referring to Leavitt's original statement in which he concluded he could not possess "the privilege of nuancing explanations as to how a person even tangentially affiliated with an organization founded on hate has his name honorifically posted on a public building."
John McWhorter first reported on the letter in a New York Times opinion column headlined "The University of Wisconsin Smears a Once-Treasured Alum."
A little less than half of the letter-signers are people of color, including Clarence B. Jones, an adviser and speechwriter for King; Oscar-winner Louis Gossett Jr.; and Bernard LaFayette Jr., a Freedom Rider and co-founder of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee.
Others who received the letter include interim University of Wisconsin System President Tommy Thompson and Gov. Tony Evers. Spokespeople for both referred comment to the campuses.
Recognition
UW-Madison installed an electronic display screen on the Memorial Union's second floor where users can learn about different parts of Union history. The kiosk includes about two dozen stories to click through, including one on March and another on Butts.
Ted Crabb would like Butts to receive more visible recognition, given that the Memorial Union landed on the National Register of Historic Places in large part because of Butts' role leading the American college union movement.
Crabb succeeded Butts as Union director and knew him for several decades. He supports the Council at some point re-examining the matter.
Butts' daughter, Sherrill Butts Randall, feels the same way. Her family conducted their own research to defend him, sifting through years of Daily Cardinal newspapers to find two editorials written during Butts' tenure as managing editor that condemned the national KKK.
But the social media consensus in 2018 was so vitriolic toward Butts that it felt like "character assassination." She said she doesn't support adding her father's name back to the art gallery because it would likely set off more controversy, but she would welcome other ideas.
"There is a responsibility of both the Union and university to honor both men in more prominent ways and acknowledge what happened was based on misinformation," she said.