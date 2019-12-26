Music industry mogul and UW-Madison alumna Allee Willis dies at 72

The Wisconsin Alumni Association said in a statement Willis was “one of a kind.”

“Her energy was boundless,” the statement said. “We are so grateful that she shared her talents with the world.”

Willis’ songs have sold more than 60 million records, according to her website. She also worked with Earth, Wind & Fire on the songs “September” and “Boogie Wonderland” as well as “Neutron Dance” by the Pointer Sisters.

The “multi-disciplinary artist and visionary thinker” co-authored the Tony and Grammy award-winning Broadway musical “The Color Purple,” produced by Oprah Winfrey.

She won a Grammy for the soundtrack to “Beverly Hills Cop,” and was nominated for but did not win, Grammy and Tony awards for co-writing the music for “The Color Purple."

She wrote hundreds of other songs, including pieces for Ray Charles, Sister Sledge and Cyndi Lauper.

In 2018, Willis was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. She spoke briefly about women’s emergence in the music industry during her speech and a time when it was “mentally painful” that women were not getting the opportunities men were.