Most UW chancellors receive raises to keep salaries competitive with peer schools

Ten of the University of Wisconsin System’s 13 chancellors on Thursday received raises ranging from 2% to 7.5%, salary boosts that come after earning 2% raises at the start of this year.

The UW Board of Regents approved $91,695 in leadership pay increases during a closed-door meeting Thursday.

UW-Milwaukee Chancellor Mark Mone saw the biggest raise at 7.5%, from $420,471 to $452,090. UW-Stevens Point Chancellor Thomas Gibson saw his pay grow from $252,450 to $265,302, a 5% increase. UW-La Crosse Chancellor Joe Gow’s salary increased 4%, from $238,135 to $247,661.

Seven other chancellors received 2% raises.

UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank and UW-Platteville Chancellor Dennis Shields did not see a bump in their base salaries. Both depart in the coming months for jobs leading other institutions. Interim UW-Whitewater Chancellor John Chenoweth also did not receive a raise. His tenure just began Tuesday.

System spokesperson Mark Pitsch said the raises were designed to keep salaries competitive and bring some individuals, such as Mone and Gow, above the pay range minimum. The Regents in December increased chancellors’ salary ranges by as much as 32% after a market study concluded their pay fell far behind peer schools.

Rank-and-file System employees received a 2% increase at the beginning of this year and can expect another 2% increase at the start of 2023.

New salaries UW System , Michael Falbo: $489,234 ($0 raise)

, Michael Falbo: $489,234 ($0 raise) UW-Madison , Rebecca Blank: $618,278 ($0 raise)

, Rebecca Blank: $618,278 ($0 raise) UW-Milwaukee , Mark Mone: $452,090 ($31,619 raise)

, Mark Mone: $452,090 ($31,619 raise) UW-Platteville , Dennis Shields: $286,526 ($0 raise)

, Dennis Shields: $286,526 ($0 raise) UW-Oshkosh , Andrew Leavitt: $281,432 ($5,518 raise)

, Andrew Leavitt: $281,432 ($5,518 raise) UW-Eau Claire , Jim Schmidt: $279,673 ($5,484 raise)

, Jim Schmidt: $279,673 ($5,484 raise) UW-River Falls , Maria Gallo: $279,035 ($5,471 raise)

, Maria Gallo: $279,035 ($5,471 raise) UW-Stout , Katherine Frank: $275,914 ($5,410 raise)

, Katherine Frank: $275,914 ($5,410 raise) UW-Parkside , Deborah Ford: $270,608 ($5,306 raise)

, Deborah Ford: $270,608 ($5,306 raise) UW-Superior , Renee Wachter: $270,608 ($5,306 raise)

, Renee Wachter: $270,608 ($5,306 raise) UW-Green Bay , Michael Alexander: $265,302 ($5,202 raise)

, Michael Alexander: $265,302 ($5,202 raise) UW-Stevens Point , Thomas Gibson: $265,302 ($12,852 raise)

, Thomas Gibson: $265,302 ($12,852 raise) UW-La Crosse , Joe Gow: $247,661 ($9,526 raise)

, Joe Gow: $247,661 ($9,526 raise) UW-Whitewater, John Chenoweth: $245,000 ($0 raise) Source: UW System

