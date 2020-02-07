Morgridges come through again for UW-Madison with up to $70M matching gift for faculty support

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“You can only expand so many professional master’s programs,” she said during her annual State of the University address. “You can only grow so fast before you hit limits with dorms and classrooms and we’re close to that. You can only raise out-of-state tuition so much and we’re close to our limit on that.”

The Morgridges, who graduated from UW-Madison in 1955, are among the university’s most prominent philanthropists. A previous $125 million Morgridge match raised $250 million to endow 158 faculty positions.

The latest matching campaign began in late 2019 and will run through the end of this year. Roughly $17 million has been secured from other donors so far, bringing the total to $34 million, according to the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association.

UW-Madison has 300 endowed professorships and chairs, more than double the number it had before a five-year fundraising campaign kicked off in October 2015 with a goal to raise $3.2 billion by the end of 2020.

Blank also announced Thursday that the campaign, known as All Ways Forward, surpassed its goal with almost a year left in the fundraising drive, reaching $3.3 billion from more than 223,000 donors to date.