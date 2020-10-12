More than 3,000 UW-Madison students have contracted COVID-19. This is one student's story

Freshman J.J. Post followed the rules.

He skipped parties. He wore a mask in every situation that warranted it. And he still tested positive for COVID-19.

“I do not have the slightest idea how I got this,” he said.

More than 3,000 of UW-Madison’s 45,500 students have contracted COVID-19 since late July. Some of them gathered in large groups without a mask, desperate to make friends in a new place or reconnect with old ones after months away. Others came into contact with the virus through their roommate or fraternity brother or some other seemingly unavoidable way. There’s also students like Post, who tested positive despite all of their efforts to dodge it.

“You can do everything right and still get the short end of the stick here,” he said.

Post’s story begins in New Jersey back in the spring. His home state was hit hard during the beginning of the pandemic, instilling a sense of seriousness in him that others across the country didn’t grasp so early on.

Post grew up watching CNN in the morning and Fox News at night. He’s used to hearing both sides of an issue. It’s partially why he’s pursuing a major in journalism.