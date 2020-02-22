18 months into UW merger, small, rural campuses still struggling to find students

A Wisconsin State Journal request for any cost savings plan associated with the merger turned up no records in 2019.

Cross said any savings would go back into supporting student success, such as hiring more counselors and tutors to shepherd students through their program.

In at least one case, however, savings from the merger did not go toward student retention. The $245,000 salary from the former UW Colleges chancellor was divvied up among 10 other chancellors who received pay raises ranging from $14,400 to nearly $73,000 last year. Officials justified the raises by saying chancellors have increased responsibilities because of the restructuring.

As for jobs lost, a report filed with the Legislature indicates 176 positions were eliminated from 2018 to 2019 largely because of the merger. A State Journal analysis of staffing reports found about 450 fewer positions filled at the branch campuses in 2019 than there were in 2012.

Holly Hassel was one of those who left. She spent 16 years at UW-Marathon County before leaving in 2018 to teach at North Dakota State University.