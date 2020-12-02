MIT economist turned to cellphone data to study UW-Madison’s COVID-19 outbreaks

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"If anything, the results here indicate her concerns were entirely valid," Harris said.

For every 10% increase in per-capita bar visitation, Harris found a 9% increase in incidence of COVID-19 cases per capita. Among the different areas of campus he studied, he found smartphones originating from Witte and Sellery Halls were about three times as likely to visit a cluster of 20 bars just off campus as those from Ogg and Smith halls.

UW-Madison's outbreaks came in two distinct waves, Harris found, though he was unable to determine if the first wave caused the second.

The first wave affected fraternities, sororities and other homes in the Langdon Street area, prompting UW-Madison to quarantine nearly two dozen Greek houses. The second wave hit Witte and Sellery halls, two large dorms that would be put under a two-week lockdown, about four or five days later. By mid-September, about 20% of residents in those two dorms tested positive.