Milwaukee attorney tapped as next UW System president

A business-minded Milwaukee attorney with no experience in higher education administration will lead the University of Wisconsin System as its next president.
Jay Rothman, 62, got the unanimous nod in a closed-door Board of Regents meeting Friday, ending a search process that began in 2019, included a failed search in 2020 and sparked the interim presidency of former Republican governor Tommy Thompson.
Rothman said he is drawn to the job because his term as CEO and chair of Foley & Lardner, an international law firm based in Milwaukee, is ending soon and he isn't eligible for reelection.
“Jay is a servant leader who has chosen to dedicate the remainder of his outstanding career to our students, our faculty and staff, and our taxpayers,” Regents vice president and search committee chair Karen Walsh said in a statement. “He has the leadership and executive management skills our university system needs. He understands organizations. He builds consensus. He believes in the profound value of higher education.”
Rothman said in a statement that he was "humbled" by the opportunity and intends to lead by "listening first." He emerged as the top choice in a search that yielded 43 other applicants, including finalist Jim Schmidt, 57, who has worked in higher education for most of his life and spent the past nine years as UW-Eau Claire chancellor.
Rothman will take over for Thompson, who plans to resign March 18, on June 1 and earn a $550,000 annual salary. In between those two dates, former Regent Mike Falbo will serve as interim president. The UW-Parkside graduate served 11 years on the board, including two terms as president, and also served on the search committee that led to Rothman's hire.
Business background
Hiring Rothman, who graduated from Marquette University and Harvard Law School, marks a departure from the type of person the Regents have typically tapped for this top job.
The last three permanent UW presidents had all been insiders elevated from within the System. Most earned at least one degree from a public institution. And all the past System presidents, with the exception of interim System President Tommy Thompson, came into the job with substantial academic experience.
Among the qualities, experience, and characteristics asked for in the job description was "an understanding of the unique attributes of higher education and the current opportunities and challenges facing public higher education."
But the board also asked for at least 10 years of experience in a significant senior executive position, a proven track record in strategic planning of a large and complex organization and demonstrated financial acumen.
Experts say Rothman's hire fits a broader national trend of boards turning to people with backgrounds outside of higher education to run colleges or systems.
"There is an argument to be made that it's a good thing to have someone with experience running a business to lead a multi-billion dollar enterprise, but running a higher education system is different in many ways than running a business," said Robert Kelchen, a higher education professor at University of Tennessee, Knoxville.
UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank said Rothman's experience with the state's business community and relationships he has with state and local leaders will be a "tremendous asset."
"Jay will bring a fresh perspective to higher education," she said in a statement.
Rothman highlighted his business experience in a 24-minute, eight-question interview last week with news outlets. He called the System the state's "crown jewel," suggested meeting lawmakers in their districts and vowed to continually share the System’s value with the public.
Rothman spoke mostly in general terms about the problems facing the System whereas Schmidt gave more detailed solutions to what he believes needs fixing. Rothman also drew connections between his firm's "non-hierarchical" structure and how campuses run on a system of shared governance, a decision-making process that requires consultation with faculty, students and staff.
Wisconsin roots
A lifelong Wisconsinite save for his stint in law school, Rothman was raised on a small farm outside Wausau. Both of his parents attended UW-Stevens Point. His mom is now a retired school teacher and his dad is a dentist. Rothman has two adult children, one of whom is a UW-Madison graduate.
Rothman brings a background in business law, with a focus on mergers, acquisitions, corporate disclosures and governance matters. He joined Foley & Lardner since 1986 and has led the firm since 2011.
Federal and state campaign finance records show Rothman has donated to politicians from both parties, including at least $10,000 to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers over the past two years, though the majority has flowed to Republicans.
Rothman will inherit many of the challenges his predecessor faced: demographic challenges, COVID-19, fewer state dollars sent to support campuses and a sometimes hostile relationship with the Republican-controlled Legislature.
Thompson's tenure began in the summer of 2020 following a failed search where the sole finalist withdrew amid criticism about the process itself and concern about the candidate's record.
This second search has attracted far fewer complaints. Dozens of listening sessions were held across the state this fall. A large and diverse search committee sifted through applications. Two finalists were named, both of which privately interviewed with chancellors, System executive leaders and a group that included two faculty, four staff and two students.
But there was no public forum where individuals could meet the candidates and ask questions — a common step in leadership searches that drew the objection of multiple faculty groups.
Rothman declined earlier this week to say whether he would agree to a public session.