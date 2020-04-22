You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Mifflin Street Block Party 'will not be tolerated' in COVID-19 era, police say
0 comments
topical top story

Mifflin Street Block Party 'will not be tolerated' in COVID-19 era, police say

2019-04-27-Mifflin Street 3

The 50th Mifflin Street Block Party, held April 27, 2019, brought about 7,000 partiers to the front lawns, sidewalks and terraces of West Mifflin Street for the annual Mifflin Street Block Party. Madison police officers and Dane County sheriff’s deputies stood watch to keep people out of the street.

 STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

Madison Police Department has a short message to UW-Madison students mulling whether to participate in the Mifflin Street Block Party slated for Saturday: Don't. 

“While MPD has historically taken a fairly tolerant view of the Mifflin Street Block Party, this year is different,” Chief Vic Wahl said in a department announcement. “Any parties or gatherings occurring are in violation of the Governor's ‘Safer at Home’ order. Please do what's best for public health and stay home.”

Non-residents who gather in the area will be cited with a minimum fine of $376. Any UW-Madison students cited will be referred to the university for potential school discipline.

“In the interest of health and safety of our entire community, it is our expectation that Badgers practice social distancing to stop the spread of COVID-19, Dean of Students Christina Olstad said in the announcement. "We are in this together and we know our Badgers will do their part."

The annual springtime event held two weekends before graduation brings thousands of students to the 400 and 500 blocks of West Mifflin Street. The party began in 1969 as a Vietnam War protest, but has morphed into a drunken rite of passage for some students.

About 7,000 partiers gathered last year — a small attendance compared to previous years that some people attributed to the 40-degree temperature. In 2018, when the weather was sunny and warm, about 18,000 people filled the two blocks.

Public Health Madison and Dane County director Janel Heinrich warned that attending the annual event would be "extremely irresponsible" and result in more COVID-19 cases.

“I understand the desire to go outside as the days grow warmer and we enter a new season," Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said. "But we are not out of danger yet.I join our Governor; our Public Health officials, and our partners at the University of Wisconsin in urging you all to protect yourselves — and the rest of our community — by avoiding public gatherings at this pivotal time.”

Photos: Scenes from 50th Mifflin Street Block Party

+6 
+6 
Mifflin Street Block Party 50th anniversary
+6 
+6 
Mifflin Street Block Party 50th anniversary
+6 
+6 
Mifflin Street Block Party 50th anniversary
+6 
+6 
Mifflin Street Block Party 50th anniversary
+6 
+6 
Mifflin Street Block Party 50th anniversary
0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics