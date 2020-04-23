Mifflin Street Block Party 'will not be tolerated' amid COVID-19 pandemic, police say

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Madison Police Department has a short message to UW-Madison students mulling whether to attend the Mifflin Street Block Party slated for Saturday: Don’t.

“While MPD has historically taken a fairly tolerant view of the Mifflin Street Block Party, this year is different,” acting Police Chief Vic Wahl said in a department announcement. “Any parties or gatherings occurring are in violation of the Governor’s ‘Safer at Home’ order. Please do what’s best for public health and stay home.”

Non-residents who gather in the area will be cited with a minimum $376 fine. UW-Madison will be notified of any university students cited for potential school discipline.

“In the interest of health and safety of our entire community, it is our expectation that Badgers practice social distancing to stop the spread of COVID-19,” Dean of Students Christina Olstad said in the announcement. “We are in this together and we know our Badgers will do their part.”

The annual springtime event held two weekends before graduation typically brings thousands of students and others to the 400 and 500 blocks of West Mifflin Street.