Memorial Union Terrace will open to general public next month
Memorial Union Terrace will open to general public next month

HARBINGER OF SUNSHINE

Jennifer Brown, with UW-Madison's Memorial Union, arranged the Terrace's signature sunburst chairs last week when the seasonal made their annual debut.

 STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL

Terrace season will open to the general public on May 10, the Monday after UW-Madison's commencement weekend.

The Wisconsin Union announced on Monday that the Memorial Union and Terrace, along with Union South, will open to the public in early May.

Since January, building access has been restricted to only the campus community because of the university's COVID-19 testing protocol. 

The Union brought back its signature sunburst chairs to the Terrace last week. Only students and staff are allowed on the patio for the next several weeks.  

The Terrace's green, yellow and orange tables will be available on a first come, first served basis. Masks are required and the patio is operating at 25% capacity.

