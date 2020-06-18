You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Memorial Union Terrace reopens June 22, but you'd better make a reservation
0 comments
topical alert top story

Memorial Union Terrace reopens June 22, but you'd better make a reservation

{{featured_button_text}}
Union Terrace

Susan Dibbell, deputy director of the Memorial Union, cleans off Terrace tables Thursday. The Union announced plans to reopen its Terrace next week but with reservation-style seating and extra space between tables.

 STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL

Summer nights on the Terrace at Memorial Union will return, but they will be much less crowded than in the past.

The Wisconsin Union announced Thursday that the Terrace will reopen Monday at 25% capacity and only by reservation. The sunburst green, yellow and orange tables will be spaced at least 6 feet apart to meet social distancing requirements.

Union Terrace

Wisconsin Union president Lily Miller helps with cleaning the spaced-out tables and chairs. 

UW-Madison students and employees, Wisconsin Alumni Association members, Wisconsin Union members and active-duty U.S. service members can make a 1½-hour reservation for free. Others can buy a $5 day pass to make a reservation for up to six people.

Only same-day reservations are accepted, which can be made through OpenTable beginning at 9 a.m. the day of the visit. The spaces will be available from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., weather permitting. 

Terrace-goers cannot bring in their own food and drink. Orders can be placed through Grubhub.

Union Terrace

Wisconsin Union President Lily Miller spaces out Terrace chairs and tables to meet social distancing requirements. 

Director Mark Guthier said the Wisconsin Union looks forward to welcoming more guests back, ideally, later this summer. Increasing capacity will be decided in tandem with campus leadership.

Other safety precautions to reduce the spread of COVID-19 include extra hand sanitizing stations, cleaning tables and chairs between reservations and temporary fencing surrounding the Terrace. All employees are required to wear masks and gloves. The inside of Memorial Union will remain closed, though customers can use restrooms.

To learn more, visit terracesummer.com.

A city changed: See photos of Madison before and after COVID-19

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics