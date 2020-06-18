Memorial Union Terrace reopens June 22, but you'd better make a reservation

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Summer nights on the Terrace at Memorial Union will return, but they will be much less crowded than in the past.

The Wisconsin Union announced Thursday that the Terrace will reopen Monday at 25% capacity and only by reservation. The sunburst green, yellow and orange tables will be spaced at least 6 feet apart to meet social distancing requirements.

UW-Madison students and employees, Wisconsin Alumni Association members, Wisconsin Union members and active-duty U.S. service members can make a 1½-hour reservation for free. Others can buy a $5 day pass to make a reservation for up to six people.

Only same-day reservations are accepted, which can be made through OpenTable beginning at 9 a.m. the day of the visit. The spaces will be available from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., weather permitting.

Terrace-goers cannot bring in their own food and drink. Orders can be placed through Grubhub.