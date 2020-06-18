Memorial Union Terrace reopens June 22, but you better make a reservation

Summer nights on the Terrace will return, but with social distancing precautions in place.
The Wisconsin Union announced Thursday that the Memorial Union Terrace will reopen June 22 at 25% capacity. The iconic green, yellow and orange tables will be spaced at least six feet apart.
UW-Madison students and employees, Wisconsin Alumni Association members, Wisconsin Union members and active duty U.S. service members can make a 1-1/2 hour reservation for free. Others can buy a $5 day pass to make a reservation.
Only same-day reservations are accepted, which can be made through OpenTable beginning at 9 a.m. the day of the visit. The spaces will be available from 3 to 10 p.m., weather permitting.
Terrace-goers cannot bring in their own food and drink. Orders can be placed through Grubhub.
Wisconsin Union director Mark Guthier said the Union looks forward to welcoming more guests back ideally later this summer. Increasing capacity will be decided in tandem with campus leadership.
Other safety precautions to reduce the spread of COVID-19 include extra hand sanitizing stations, cleaning tables and chairs between reservations and temporary fencing surrounding the Terrace. All employees are required to wear masks and gloves. The inside of Memorial Union will remain closed, though customers can use restrooms.
To learn more, visit terracesummer.com.
A city changed: See photos of Madison before and after COVID-19
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.