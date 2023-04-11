Two thousand chairs with their familiar sunburst design will begin returning to the Memorial Union Terrace on Wednesday.

Employees began putting out about 400 tables Monday morning, a Union spokeswoman said.

Terrace season goes through early fall each year and includes:

Free outdoor film showings hosted by the Wisconsin Union Directorate (WUD) Film Committee.

Free live music hosted by the WUD Music Committee.

Free and low-cost art activities hosted by Wheelhouse Studios at the Terrace Art Zone.

Outdoor recreation equipment rentals and activities provided by Outdoor UW.

Seasonal restaurants that join the Wisconsin Union’s dining options.

When it rains, Terrace events and activities move indoors whenever possible. A calendar is available at TerraceSummer.com

.

Seating at the Terrace, including during live music and film showings, is first-come, first-served.

Dining options inside Memorial Union include pub fare at the Rathskeller; pasta bowls and made-to-order pizza at Strada; sandwiches and made-to-order salads at Carte; desserts at the Daily Scoop; beverages and homemade pastries, sandwiches and grab-n-go meals at Peet’s Coffee and Badger Market; beverages and snacks at the Stiftskeller; and made-to-order pizza and appetizers at seasonal Lakeview Lounge.

The Brat Stand at the Terrace is expected to open for the season Friday, and the seasonal BBQ Stand will open in early May.

The Memorial Union Terrace first opened for a full season in 1929 with its chairs originally made from rustic hickory. The sunburst chairs are metal.

Union officials said the Terrace welcomes about 800,000 visitors in a typical season and the Union holds about 1,000 events throughout the year.

