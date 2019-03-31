If you go

What: 17th annual UW-Madison Science Expeditions Campus Open House, with science shows, demonstrations and hands-on “exploration stations”

When: Friday, Saturday and Sunday, April 7

Where: Various buildings on the UW-Madison campus. A free campus trolley is available between venues from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Tracy Drier will be stationed at the Wisconsin Institute for Discovery (WID) building on Saturday and at the Health Science Learning Center (HSLC) on Sunday.

Engineering and Veterinary Science open houses: The UW-Madison Engineering EXPO Community Day also takes place Saturday. The Open House at the School of Veterinary Medicine and UW Veterinary Care takes place Sunday, April 7.

Details: A full schedule of events and parking information is online at science.wisc.edu/science-expeditions/