MATC to continue mostly online learning for spring semester; reports 25 COVID cases

Madison Area Technical College expects to follow the same playbook it used this fall for the spring semester: most classes delivered online and students and employees completing a health survey before they can enter campus buildings.

Officials at MATC, also known as Madison College, plan to keep roughly the same ratio of classes, with 70% of them delivered online, 5% taught in-person and 25% operating in a hybrid format, where some elements of the class take place face-to-face and others are delivered online.

Student registration for the spring semester began Monday.

"We want to offer as much certainty to students and faculty as the uncertainty continues to exist," Provost Turina Bakken said in an interview. "We plan our spring so far ahead that we plan with what we know now, not what we wish would happen."

Six weeks into the semester, MATC reports 25 COVID-19 cases from individuals who have been in a college building or at a clinical site, and none of which were confirmed to be transmitted while on campus, officials said.

Students interviewed on campus Tuesday said they felt safe coming to campus for classes because of the college's COVID-19 protocols.