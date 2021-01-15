MATC teacher, stirred by 2020 racial reckoning, donates $20,000 to start scholarship

Educational barriers

In the fall of 2019, Bielby noticed a student of color struggling in his Introduction to Programming class. But it wasn't until COVID-19 moved classes online in the spring of 2020 that he understood why.

The student didn't have a computer or working Internet at home, Bielby said. Programming is impossible on a cell phone or tablet, so any time the student needed to complete assignments, coming to campus was necessary. But the student also lacked a car, so the individual relied on the campus bus shuttle until the pandemic temporarily took it out of service.

Madison College loaned laptops and WiFi hotspots to students who needed them. But the obstacles facing Bielby's student over the past year haunted him.

"Some students don't have the privilege to go home and do their work when they want to," Bielby said. "When you’re completely constrained by a shuttle bus getting you to the resources you need, it's no wonder you may not perform well as you otherwise could."

Bielby spent 35 years as a software developer before coming to Madison College in 2018. Working in IT can provide a "comfortable living," he said, but it's long been dominated by white men.