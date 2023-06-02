Graduation wasn’t a day Monica Elizer thought would come.

If she’d stuck to a traditional route, Elizer, a Denver native, would have graduated from high school in 2000.

But myriad obstacles got in the way — family issues led to Elizer running away as a teenager, spiraling her into a life without structure.

She’d taken the SAT and the ACT while at a youth treatment center and tried enrolling in a Colorado alternative high school, but neither worked out. Attending raves and festivals took precedence.

Then? Two decades of homelessness and drug addiction.

“(School) didn’t really work out because I just didn’t have the structure and I was too young. It just didn’t happen,” she said. “So throughout my 20s and 30s I really struggled with addiction and homelessness.”

Last year, however, Elizer, now 40, arrived in Madison by way of hitchhiking — and finally found the support she needed to finish her High School Equivalency Degree (HSED), which she officially earned Thursday night during Madison Area Technical College’s high school completion degree graduation ceremony.

It was her case managers who helped Elizer enroll in her HSED program, which she finished in a semester because MATC was able to take previous high school credits into account.

“I never thought that I would graduate, because this is 23 years after I was supposed to graduate,” said Elizer, noting that her 6-month-old daughter, Allanah, is a “huge motivation”.

“I want to be able to give her good guidance and direction,” Elizer said. “I don’t want her to end up in the same situations (as I did) where she was on the street and alone, and I don’t want her to use drugs.”

Elizer is one of about 350 students who graduated during Thursday’s ceremony.

MATC offers a handful of high school completion degrees: a General Education Development (GED) or the HSED ; a compulsory education program that allows students younger than 18.5 years old to modify their high school curriculum to earn an HSED with parental and school board approval; and a high school degree program for migrant and seasonal farm workers and their immediate families.

High school degree equivalency programs are overseen by the state Department of Public Instruction and are largely administered by Wisconsin Technical College System schools.

To earn a high school equivalency diploma, students must pass four core subjects in math, science, language arts and social studies, as well as a civics test. Some degrees also require students to enroll in an employability skills class or a career workshop.

Most of the degrees MATC confers are from GED or HSED program, with 244 students graduating this year. Another 44 students opted for the modified high school curriculum degree, and another 42 were enrolled in the programs for migrant workers or the Spanish-language GED. The number of graduates is on par with prior years, MATC advisor and transition specialist Monique Billings said.

“High school credentials can afford students to move through our economy a little bit more swiftly,” Billings said. “It’s really important for them to have an opportunity to provide for their families and to meet those personal goals that they didn’t get a chance to when they were in high school the first time.”

In addition to Allanah, Elizer’s newfound support network planned to cheer her on Thursday, including her substance abuse recovery coach and Dane County case managers.

Following graduation, Elizer hopes to start a liberal arts program in sociology so she can be a social worker who helps people who, just like her, need someone in their corner.

“I don’t know a whole lot of people in Madison, but (my coach and case managers are) a wonderful support system. And without them, I wouldn’t have been able to do all this,” she said.

