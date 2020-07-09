Masks mandatory inside all UW campus buildings this fall

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Students and employees on University of Wisconsin campuses this fall must wear a face covering in classrooms and other indoor public spaces.

The UW Board of Regents unanimously passed the mask mandate Thursday, a few weeks after UW System guidelines recommended masks but stopped short of requiring them.

Nearly all campuses surveyed by the Wisconsin State Journal last month had already planned some sort of mask requirement, but several chancellors and regents said a System-wide requirement would help with enforcement.

As the start of the fall semester nears with no vaccine in sight, reopening plans at the 26 campuses continue to take shape. Key to safely bringing back thousands of students and staff amid the pandemic is a mask requirement, said interim System president Tommy Thompson.

“I don’t think you can (open) safely without this mandatory policy," he said.

The former Republican governor and U.S. Department of Health Services secretary, who started his new job July 1, acknowledged that some people see a mask requirement as infringing on their constitutional freedoms. But he said health and safety must take precedent. The policy passed Thursday also "strongly encourages" wearing masks outside when physical distancing is not possible.