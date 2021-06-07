Marquette University requiring COVID-19 vaccine while UW-Madison weighs mandate for dorms

How close other UW campuses are to reaching some level of herd immunity is unknown. It's not a data point currently tracked by every school.

If and how campuses should measure vaccination rates is under discussion, System spokesperson Mark Pitsch said.

Interim System President Tommy Thompson at a UW Board of Regents meeting last week said he has temporarily hired former student Regent Olivia Woodmansee to inch each campus' vaccination rate up toward 70%.

Vaccine mandates have become a politically fraught question for colleges, especially public institutions in red states.

Just last week, Republicans held a hearing on a bill that would ban UW campuses and technical colleges from requiring vaccines or mandating testing as a condition to be on campus.

Nearly 500 U.S. institutions to date have announced requirements for some form of vaccination on campus, including at least five of the 14 Big Ten schools.