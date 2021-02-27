Many colleges went test-optional. Some Madison high school students still want to take ACT/SAT

Some Madison high school students are scrambling to take standardized tests even though most colleges and universities, including the University of Wisconsin System, scrapped ACT and SAT testing requirements during the pandemic.
Although scores of test-optional schools are telling students that a college application without test scores won’t hurt them, some high-achieving high schoolers believe that submitting scores could help them and in some cases even secure a scholarship or place them into a competitive academic program.
Eliana Sauer, a junior at Madison Memorial High School, has long hoped to qualify as a National Merit Finalist, a designation that can unlock thousands of dollars in scholarship money. She took the preliminary SAT, also known as the PSAT, as a sophomore and did well. But only the scores a student receives their junior year are considered in the scholarship award.
Because the Madison School District has been operating online, it didn’t offer the in-person exam to students this year, something Sauer said the district didn’t fully communicate despite families sending multiple inquiries in recent months.
“We had just been banking on that test being offered so when it didn’t happen and there was no communication about it, we were in panic mode,” she said. “It just seems like no one is super interested in helping juniors figure this out besides juniors.”
The district did not make anyone available for an interview nor did it provide a statement in response to concerns families have raised for this story.
State law requires all 11th graders take the ACT exam, a mandate that won’t be dropped during the pandemic. This year, the Department of Public Instruction is offering an online option, but even then students must take the ACT at an official testing site, not at home.
Parents said they haven’t received any communication about when the district will offer the ACT test to juniors, leading some to take the matter into their own hands.
Dawn Schmitt, the parent of a junior at Madison Memorial High School, wanted her son to have several opportunities to take the ACT and improve his score. Frustrated by the district’s lack of communication while she watched other districts offer tests, Schmitt paid for him to take the test last fall at a site somewhere else in the county, an option she said some families aren’t aware of or simply can’t afford.
The scores are important, Schmitt said, because her son hopes to play baseball in college. Coaches during the recruiting process often ask players for their GPA and test scores but the family was unsure how it would work in the COVID-19 era.
During an informational session given by a college coach and also on a college visit, the Schmitts learned that in most cases scores aren’t required but could help their son increase the amount of scholarship money he may receive.
“I can’t say for sure that not having the test will be detrimental to his scholarship offerings,” she said. “But having the score won’t hurt him.”
With her son’s sophomore season of baseball canceled last spring and this year’s up in the air, coaches have much less to go on during the recruiting process. Other students worry about the lack of extracurriculars and volunteer work on their college resumes.
“There’s going to be less and less for kids to distinguish themselves,” Schmitt said. “I mean what will set you apart on an application?”
Messy adjustment
These students’ struggles underscore a point glossed over in the wave of announcements by colleges declaring they would go test-optional over the next few admissions cycles: Many colleges have long relied on test scores for purposes beyond evaluating applicants for admissions decisions.
Some schools, such as UW-Madison, spell out on their test-optional policy websites that scores also aren’t required for scholarship consideration. But other institutions are less clear.
Stacy Eslick, executive director of Wisconsin School Counselor Association, said she’s seen a mixed picture among test-optional schools using scores for scholarship purposes.
A report released last week illustrates the difficulty colleges have had in adjusting various aspects of their admissions processes to a test-optional landscape. ACT surveyed enrollment officials at more than 200 colleges and universities that adopted test-optional policies last year. Just over half of respondents said awarding merit scholarships was “highly or extremely difficult” this cycle while 32% said the same for admissions decisions.
“Colleges are still sorting it through,” Eslick said. “(Test scores) are used for a lot of different purposes and it can get messy, which is why we want the counselors having conversations with individual students to find out what’s best for them.”
Supporting students remotely has been an adjustment for counselors. Eslick, who previously worked as a counselor at Madison West High School, said many affluent families can help their children through the college application process but counselors are worried about students who don’t have that same level of support.
Making it work
For the students who decide taking a test is in their best interest, they’re confronting limited testing options. Thousands of test sites over the past year have canceled scheduled exams because of public health concerns, including about two dozen sites in Wisconsin for the April ACT exam alone. Some sites restrict sign-ups to only students within the district due to COVID-19 policies limiting building access.
“There’s people literally flying across the United States to get to these testing sites,” Eslick said.
Sauer, who missed out on the two PSAT dates this year, hasn’t gone that far. She scoured online for an alternative and learned that she can take the SAT and have her scores count for the PSAT so long as she submits additional paperwork by April 1 and takes the test by the end of June.
She’s registered to take the June SAT in Beaver Dam, a two-hour round-trip drive for her mom.
Still, Sauer is surprised by what she sees as a disconnect between the Madison School District’s values and the lack of guidance offered to students about an important aspect of the college-going process that was turned upside down over the past year.
“The big thing that’s always been pushed is equity and giving everyone the same opportunities,” she said. “This right now seems like such an equity issue to me. I’m lucky enough to have the means to travel this far and have parents who can help me figure it out but this situation seems so unfair to so many others.”
