Many colleges went test-optional. Some Madison high school students still want to take ACT/SAT

The district did not make anyone available for an interview nor did it provide a statement in response to concerns families have raised for this story.

State law requires all 11th graders take the ACT exam, a mandate that won’t be dropped during the pandemic. This year, the Department of Public Instruction is offering an online option, but even then students must take the ACT at an official testing site, not at home.

Parents said they haven’t received any communication about when the district will offer the ACT test to juniors, leading some to take the matter into their own hands.

Dawn Schmitt, the parent of a junior at Madison Memorial High School, wanted her son to have several opportunities to take the ACT and improve his score. Frustrated by the district’s lack of communication while she watched other districts offer tests, Schmitt paid for him to take the test last fall at a site somewhere else in the county, an option she said some families aren’t aware of or simply can’t afford.

The scores are important, Schmitt said, because her son hopes to play baseball in college. Coaches during the recruiting process often ask players for their GPA and test scores but the family was unsure how it would work in the COVID-19 era.