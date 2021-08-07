Mandate or incentivize? Wisconsin colleges try various strategies to drive up vaccination rates

Carrot or stick?
The question of whether to mandate or incentivize COVID-19 vaccines intensified this week for employers, state and federal agencies, hospitals and colleges across the country in the race to vaccinate as many people as possible and stop an even more deadly variant of the coronavirus from developing.
With the start of school just a month away, a growing number of University of Wisconsin System professors and staff are calling for campuses to require COVID-19 vaccinations this fall as the delta variant fuels a surge of infections at a caseload not seen in the state since the winter.
"I am deeply concerned about the dangers, potentially long-term, posed to the health and well-being of students as well as our campus and surrounding community if we do not have a vaccine mandate," UW-Madison employee Susan Nossal said.
But the System has so far resisted those calls, taking the same position that the majority of other colleges have in strongly encouraging but stopping short of requiring that students get the shots. Many UW campuses are instead offering incentives to sweeten the deal, such as laptops, gift cards and tickets to sporting events.
Whatever approach Wisconsin colleges take, maximizing vaccination could be crucial to avoiding a repeat of last fall, when outbreaks put entire dorms into quarantine and classes moved online.
"Of the many factors within the control of college decision makers, the level of vaccination coverage on their campus is the single most powerful determinant of campus safety," Yale University public health professor A. David Paltiel said.
Paltiel was one of the authors of a scientific paper published last month that found colleges achieving vaccine coverage of 90% or more may safely return to normal. The study, which has not yet been peer-reviewed, also suggested schools who fail to meet that threshold will need to continue physical distancing and/or frequent testing of unvaccinated individuals.
"To suggest your hands are tied (on mandating vaccines) is really compromising the safety of the campus and community," he said. "If there were ever an issue to stake your career on, this would be it."
Encourage vs. require
At least five private colleges or universities in Wisconsin have joined the couple hundred across the country that are mandating vaccines.
Marquette University reported on Aug. 1 that more than 85% of students have submitted proof of vaccination. The Medical College of Wisconsin reported a nearly 90% immunization rate among employees and students.
At Lawrence University in Appleton, more than 1,000 of the 1,500 students have submitted their vaccination status and more than 90% of those respondents are vaccinated, in addition to 85% of employees as of Thursday. Classes don't start until mid-September.
Carthage College in Kenosha and Beloit College are also requiring vaccines but Carthage officials didn't have data available and Beloit did not return a call and email seeking vaccination data.
How campuses without vaccine mandates stack up to those requiring the shots isn't clear at this point.
The System will collect, track and publicly report campus vaccination rates, but System spokesperson Mark Pitsch said it was too early to report the data. An expected timeline for release wasn't available.
Some UW campuses have surveyed students about vaccination, offering a partial window into students' plans.
- About 85% of UW-La Crosse students indicated they are fully vaccinated and another 6% said they are partially vaccinated or plan to get the shots. More than 3,000 students of the roughly 10,000 in the student body responded to the survey, the university reported last week.
- At UW-Eau Claire, which surveyed students at the end of the spring semester, results found about 40% of the more than 10,000 students on campus had received a vaccine, though the figure included students who graduated in May.
- A survey of UW-Madison students planning to live on campus found 93% will be fully vaccinated by the start of classes and another 3% planned to get vaccinated after arriving on campus.
Data collected by UW-Madison, which officials caution is incomplete and will increase as classes get closer, shows 82% of employees and 68% of students had vaccination records on file as of Friday.
Student reaction
Incoming UW-Madison senior Ben Lewer doesn't know anyone in his friend group who isn't vaccinated. The data so far has him feeling cautiously optimistic about the upcoming school year.
"Most people I encounter are pretty pro-vaccine," he said outside Science Hall on Thursday. "They believe in science and understand the importance of getting the shot so we can get back to — I hesitate to say 'normal' — but as close to that as possible."
Lewer, who is studying marketing and communication arts, said a vaccine mandate would be "the right move" to inch the campus closer to 100%.
Interviews with seven other UW-Madison students over the past week offered a mixed picture on vaccine mandates. Three students said universities should not be forcing students to get the shot while the others supported the idea.
"People should be responsible for their own decisions," said Luwei Wong, a doctoral student studying Chinese literature, who is fully vaccinated.
The university's student government hasn't taken a position on the issue but Adrian Lampron, an incoming senior who leads the council, personally supports a System-wide requirement because it could help UW campuses with vaccination rates lower than Madison's.
Political, legal trouble
Compelling instead of persuading vaccination, however, steers campuses toward potential legal challenges and into political fights most would rather avoid.
A Republican-controlled legislative committee approved a measure last week that says UW campuses need to submit their COVID-19 policies to the committee within 30 days for approval. Committee co-chair, Sen. Steve Nass, R-Whitewater, opposes colleges mandating masks, vaccines or testing.
More than two dozen national higher education organizations, including the American College Health Association, warned earlier this month that states restricting colleges from putting public health measures in place at a time of increasing COVID-19 cases would be "a recipe for disaster.”
The System has declined to say whether it will seek the committee's approval. Officials believe campuses have the authority to enact health and safety measures, such as mask mandates and even vaccine requirements, Pitsch said, but interim System President Tommy Thompson believes the better approach is to encourage and incentivize vaccinations.
Do incentives work?
To build buy-in among students, the System is raffling off $7,000 tuition scholarships to 70 immunized students who attend a campus that reaches a 70% vaccination rate. (UW-Madison is not participating in the "70 for 70" campaign.)
It's too early to tell if there's been a noticeable uptick in student vaccinations, Pitsch said. The initiative launched two weeks ago Sunday.
Lynn Vavreck, a political science professor at the University of California Los Angeles who is part of a COVID-19 project studying the effectiveness of vaccine incentives, said their research suggest incentives increase vaccination rates.
"There are small differences in intentions to vaccinate based on the amount of the incentive — or whether it is a lottery or a cash payment or something else, but the bottom line is that offering people something material in exchange for getting the shot makes people more willing to get a vaccine," she said in an email.
Kristen Renn, a Michigan State professor who studies college student behavior, said incentives can work for young adults who need an extra push, especially those who come from families opposed to vaccines that may be more willing to get vaccinated when they're on their own at school.
Renn liked how the System's program tied a student's chance of winning a scholarship to the larger campus goal.
"But I don't think it will overcome real vaccine opposition," she said. "And in some ways, these programs feel like they have a political purpose and provide a bit of political cover for institutional leaders to say we're doing everything we can and not just throwing up our hands."
6 lives disrupted: How COVID-19 changed Madison
The torrent of disruption to daily life over the past year has been inescapable.
Calendar squares filled with weddings and events cleared. Vacations vanished. Schools shuttered and hand sanitizer was in short supply. We learned new words, like social distancing, herd immunity and doomscrolling.
COVID-19 affected every person, every family. It's taken nearly 6,500 Wisconsinites from us, including 278 in Dane County.
Here are six stories from people whose lives and jobs changed over the past year.
“Reporting the death counts out day after day was draining,” she said. “It felt like I was announcing a funeral every day.”
"I was getting my work done from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. every day," she said.
Rev. Marcus Allen knew what bringing everyone together could do for their spiritual and mental health. But each time he considered reopening the church, COVID-19 cases surged.
"We’re used to taking whatever comes through the door," said nurse Maria Hanson, who started journaling about the pandemic soon after treating the patient.
"It’s a risk vs. reward thing and I risk my life to save others," said Brandon Jones, who always worried about bringing the virus home to his wife and two kids.
“Usually a funeral is a major step in understanding that a life was lived and the person is now gone,” he said. “If families don’t get that, it’s just really hard.”