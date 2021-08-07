Mandate or incentives? Wisconsin colleges try various strategies to drive up vaccination rates

It's too early to tell if there's been a noticeable uptick in student vaccinations, Pitsch said. The initiative launched two weeks ago Sunday.

Lynn Vavreck, a political science professor at the University of California Los Angeles who is part of a COVID-19 project studying the effectiveness of vaccine incentives, said their research suggest incentives increase vaccination rates.

"There are small differences in intentions to vaccinate based on the amount of the incentive — or whether it is a lottery or a cash payment or something else, but the bottom line is that offering people something material in exchange for getting the shot makes people more willing to get a vaccine," she said in an email.

Kristen Renn, a Michigan State professor who studies college student behavior, said incentives can work for young adults who need an extra push, especially those who come from families opposed to vaccines that may be more willing to get vaccinated when they're on their own at school.

Renn liked how the System's program tied a student's chance of winning a scholarship to the larger campus goal.