Madison residents sue over financial aid program limited to certain students of color

The Higher Educational Aids Board did not immediately respond Thursday to a request for comment.

Established in the 1980s, the minority grant program has helped students who face significant barriers in the pursuit of a college degree. Research shows Black and Hispanic students are more likely to drop out and less likely to graduate compared to their white peers. Black students who earn a degree also accumulate more debt.

“I would like to reiterate how important these grants are for people like me," a Ripon College student is quoted as saying in the program's 2019 report. "I would not have been able to complete my undergraduate degree without the help of the Minority Undergraduate Retention Grant. I now have a Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology.”

The grant program would see its funding double under Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' 2021-23 budget proposal. In the 2019-20 school year, the board awarded nearly $800,000 in grants to 729 students.