Madison Mini Marathon will be virtual for second consecutive year

A UW-Madison COVID-19 policy banning third-party events from campus this summer led organizers of the Madison Mini Half Marathon & 5K to keep the race a "virtual" event for the second consecutive year.

Race director Jeff Graves called the decision "obviously disappointing" and said he didn't fully understand the university's rationale because organizers had already received approval from the city when UW-Madison released its policy in mid-May.

Adding to the confusion, the university earlier this month put out new guidance that would now allow for the Mini Marathon to take place in person. But Graves said it's too late at this point to rework the entire event for an in-person format.

The normal race route winds through campus, beginning in front of the Memorial Union, passing by the Kohl Center and Camp Randall and concluding at the base of Bascom Hill, with a party at the Terrace awaiting post-race runners.

"It makes the Madison Mini what it is," Graves said of the campus route. "We'll make the best of it this year virtually and hopefully be back live next year."