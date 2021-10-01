Madison man banned from UW-Madison campus after spitting in student's face

UW-Madison Police arrested a Madison man on the tentative charge of disorderly conduct with a hate crime enhancer after he allegedly spit on and made comments about COVID-19 to an Asian-American student last month.
Morgan R. Kroll, 37, was arrested Monday and appeared in court Thursday, police spokesperson Marc Lovicott said. Police identified Kroll through security cameras and with the assistance of the Madison Police Department.
Kroll, who is not affiliated with UW-Madison, is now banned from the campus as part of his court-ordered bail conditions. A phone message left with Kroll's attorney, Jason Gonzalez, was not immediately returned Friday.
The student told police she was walking on W. Dayton Street near Ogg Hall on Sept. 15 shortly before 10 p.m. when a man approached her, spat in her face and made statements about COVID-19. She told investigators she felt targeted because of her race and appearance.
Racist, anti-Chinese graffiti appeared on the UW-Madison campus at the beginning of the pandemic. One message said, “It’s from China #CHINESEVIRUS,” mirroring language used by President Donald Trump despite the World Health Organization going out of its way to avoid including people or places when naming the disease.
University officials denounced behavior blaming China for COVID-19 and held a town hall for students in March 2020. They said at the time that that 82 bias incidents reports had been filed so far in the spring 2020 semester, more than half of which involved discrimination toward Asian or international students.